Dash & Lily, Starring Midori Francis and Austin Abrams, Premieres on Netflix November 10

The Lightning Thief book writer Joe Tracz serves as showrunner.

It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season, with Dash & Lily now available to watch on Netflix. The new seasonal romantic comedy series, starring Drama Desk recipient and nominee Midori Francis (The Wolves, Usual Girls) and Austin Abrams, dropped November 10.

Dash & Lily follows the title characters as they trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City. The Lightning Thief and Be More Chill book writer Joe Tracz serves as showrunner for the series, based on the popular YA books of the same name.

The show also features Broadway regular Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Broadway alum Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Dante Brown, and Keana Marie. Stage favorites Larry Owens (A Strange Loop) and Patrick Vail (Oklahoma!) also make appearances.

Brad Silberling directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer, with Fred Savage and Pamela Romanowsky also directing episodes. The creative team includes director of photography Eric Treml, production designer Jennifer Dehghan, and costume designer Cristina Spiridakis, with a score by Dan the Automator.

Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment and Nick Jonas’ Image 32 produce.