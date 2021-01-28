Date Set for 2021 Jimmy Awards, to Be Held Online

The national showcase shines a spotlight on and awards scholarships to the best in high school musical theatre performers.

In light of ongoing health concerns, the 2021 Jimmy Awards, presented by the Broadway League Foundation, will take place online, with the culminating ceremony set to stream July 15. Details on how to watch the stream will be announced in the coming weeks. During the ceremony, top high school musical theatre performers from across the country will compete for 20 scholarships.

"The safety and security of our nominees, staff, and audience remain our top priority, and so the Jimmy Awards are going virtual this year," says Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. "For 2021, we have adjusted the rules to allow the regional programs the opportunity to include high schools that do not present a full-scale production to be eligible at their discretion. Although fans won’t be in a Broadway theatre, we will still have the chance to cheer on all the talented nominees, see amazing performances, and be part of this wonderful celebration of arts education."

Named in honor of the late producer and theatre owner James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards traditionally see nominees from regional awards nationwide partaking in a week of events, workshops, and master classes with industry professionals in New York City, culminating in a final ceremony on a Broadway stage where the nominees compete with performances to earn the top titles. Both the final performance and the week of coaching, rehearsals, and other activities will be held online in 2021, a move that follows the cancelation of last year's awards entirely.

Past Jimmy Award winners include Andrew Barth Feldman and Renée Rapp, both of whom quickly moved on to Broadway careers. Feldman, most recently seen in Ratatouille: The TIkTok Musical, also starred on Broadway in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, while Rapp was the final Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway.

For more information, visit JimmyAwards.com.

