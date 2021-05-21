Date Set for 2021 Virtual Roger Rees Awards

The NYC-area program recognizes the best in high school musical theatre, sending winners on to compete nationally at The Jimmy Awards.

The 11th Annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance will be held online May 22. The New York City-area honors recognize the best in high school musical theatre, with its Best Actress and Best Actor winners going on to represent the Greater New York region at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards.

This year's judges include Disney Theatrical Group's Caley Beretta, NY1 On Stage host Frank DiLella, producer Jason Grossman, Broadway performer and educator T. Oliver Reid, casting director Merri Sugarman, and artist-writer-producer Ebony Vine.

The ceremony, produced by Broadway Education Alliance, is being held online for the second year in response to health guidelines. Due to a disrupted school year, the 27 participating high schools were able to submit students for consideration of awards and scholarships separate from school productions.

Playbill will name the winner of the 2021 PLAYBILLder Award for Marketing during the ceremony, which recognizes schools that create comprehensive marketing strategies to promote productions, including the use of a Broadway-quality program created with the online build-your-own Playbill program tool, PLAYBILLder. The winner of the national "You Will Be Found" College Essay Writing Challenge—sponsored in partnership with Gotham Writer's and Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich—will also be announced.

New additions to this year's awards include New Faces 2021, an initiative that will support students pursuing performance outside traditional musical theatre with private coaching sessions and educational scholarships supported by The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts, Rider University, Broadway Plus, and other professional arts institutions. Broadway Education Alliance has also partnered with Harmony Helper to recognize exceptional group performances with the Mosaic Award.

Named in memory of the late Tony Award-winning actor and director, the Roger Rees Awards are presented by the Broadway Education Alliance, Disney Theatrical Group, and Camp Broadway with support from Rick Elice, Nancy Nagel Gibbs, Tim Federle, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Broadway Direct, and other industry leaders.

For more information, including a full list of this year's student nominees, visit RogerReesAwards.com.