Date Set for Online Edition of 2020 Roger Rees Awards

Andrew Barth Feldman and Frank DiLella will host the celebration of New York City-area high school musical theatre.

The 10th Annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance will be held online June 1 at 7:30 PM. Viewers can tune in on The Broadway Education Alliance's YouTube channel.

The ceremony, set to be hosted by Broadway Dear Evan Hansen star (and past Roger Rees Award and Jimmy Award winner) Andrew Barth Feldman and NY1's Frank DiLella, will feature New York City-area theatre students performing musical numbers, including an opening performance of "As Long as There is Love" from the new muiscal adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire. All 18 past Roger Reed Award winners (formerly known as the Gershwin Awards) will also perform.

Playbill's Ruthie Fierberg will host a live pre-show on Broadway On Demand beginning at 7 PM. Playbill will also name the winner of the 2020 PLAYBILLder Award for Marketing, which recognizes schools that create comprehensive marketing strategies to promote productions, including the use of a Broadway-quality program created with the online build-your-own Playbill program tool, PLAYBILLder.

Because the current health crisis made adjudicating this year's performances difficult, schools were able to nominate two performers from each eligible production and submit video auditions from each performer. A panel of professional Broadway coaches and music directors selected the top 25 men and top 25 women from these submissions to become finalists.

For more information, visit RogerReesAwards.com.