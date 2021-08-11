Dates Set Annie Baker’s Infinite Life, Dominique Morisseau’s The Confederates, More at Off-Broadway's Signature Theatre

The 2021–2022 season also includes a revival of Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992.

Off-Broadway’s Signature Theatre has announced the schedule for its in-person 2021–2022 season, beginning October 5 with the world premiere of Annie Baker’s Infinite Life. As previously announced , the Pulitzer Prize winner will also direct the play, originally titled On the Uses of Pain for Life.

A revival of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, by Anna Deavere Smith, which was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown, will be presented October 12–November 14. The production, directed by Taibi Magar, folds five performers into what was first performed solo by Smith in 1993.

The New York premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s Confederates, directed by Stori Ayers, kicks off the new year February 22–March 27, 2022. The season concludes with the world premiere production of Samuel D. Hunter’s A Case for the Existence of God (April 12–May 15), directed by Tony winner David Cromer (The Band’s Visit).

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Grass has been postponed due to the playwright’s commitments elsewhere. It will be presented in a later season, according to a representative for the organization.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks will be required for all visitors and staff at the Pershing Square Center until further notice. For more information about the season, visit SignatureTheatre.org.