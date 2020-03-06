Dates Set for 2020 Easter Bonnet Competition

By Dan Meyer
Mar 06, 2020
 
The annual spring fundraiser, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, returns to the Minskoff Theatre.
Paige Davis in the opening number Curtis Brown

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ 34th annual Easter Bonnet Competition is set for April 20–21 at the Minskoff Theatre, home to Disney’s The Lion King.

During the fundraiser, performers from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national touring companies will share original songs and skits, as well as their unique bonnet designs, marking the end of six weeks of fundraising efforts.

Shows scheduled to begin collecting contributions March 6 include The Book of Mormon, Hadestown, Jagged Little Pill, The Lion King, and Wicked, as well as Off-Broadway’s Jersey Boys, Little Shop of Horrors, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Rock of Ages. Joining in the fundraising efforts next week are Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. More shows will be added throughout the campaign.

Last year, 69 Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national tours raised a record $6.6 million during the Easter Bonnet Competition fundraising.

PHOTOS: Go Inside the 2019 Easter Bonnet Competition With Bryan Cranston, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More

Every dollar dropped in a bucket helps to provide life-saving medication, healthy meals, emergency financial assistance, and more to people in need. Since 1987, the 33 editions of the Easter Bonnet Competition have raised $87.5 million to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

At the event, awards will be presented to the best presentation and best bonnet design across both performances and to the top fundraisers from the preceding six weeks. This year’s special guests and celebrity judges will be announced later.

Tickets to the Easter Bonnet Competition can be purchased online at BroadwayCares.org.

