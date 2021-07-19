Dates Set for A Strange Loop, Teenage Dick, More at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

The Washington, D.C., institution will welcome audiences back this September.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company will welcome back audiences this September with a 2021-2022 season that includes new dates for previously announced works along with a few new projects.

"With gratitude, humility, and incredible excitement, Woolly is back...to the future! We are finally bringing our most eagerly anticipated projects,” says Artistic Director Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director. “From playwrights like Mike Lew and Pulitzer Prize-Winner Michael R. Jackson to creator-performers like Paola Lázaro, Toshi Reagon, Bernice Johnson Reagon, and Ryan J. Haddad, these artists have always been ahead of their time.”

The season begins this fall with Mike Lew’s Teenage Dick (September 20–October 17). Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the comedy is produced in association with Huntington Theatre Company and Pasadena Playhouse.

Also this fall, the Woolly in association with Folger Shakespeare Library, will launch a national tour of Where We Belong (dates and tour stops TBA) by Madeline Sayet and directed by Mei Ann Teo. Adapted as a piece of streaming theatre this summer, this live event will allow Madeline to perform the piece all over the country.

Up next is Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop (November 22–January 2, 2022), directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, music directed by Rona Siddiqui, and produced in association with Playwrights Horizons and Page 73 Productions.

Following the live stream success of Ryan J. Haddad’s Hi, Are You Single?, the solo show returns in 2022 for an in-person staging (dates TBA). Directed by Laura Savia, the play is presented in association with IAMA Theatre Company.

In the spring, Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon’s Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower, directed by Eric Ting, plays two performances April 28 and 29. The season will end with the world premiere of There’s Always the Hudson, a new work by and starring Paola Lázaro, and directed by Jess McLeod.

Casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date. For more information about the upcoming season, visit WoollyMammoth.net.