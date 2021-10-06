Dates Set for New Group's Black No More Musical, Starring Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter, Brandon Victor Dixon, More

Walter Bobbie and Tracy Shayne are the latest additions to the cast of the new musical, featuring a score by Trotter.

The New Group's delayed world premiere of Black No More, a new musical inspired by George S. Schuyler’s 1931 Afrofuturist novel of the same name set during the Harlem Renaissance, will be presented January 11–February 27, 2022, at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Opening night is scheduled for February 8.

Directed by Scott Elliott with choreography by Tony winner Bill T. Jones, the cast will be led by the previously reported Brandon Victor Dixon (Hamilton, Power), Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter (The Roots), Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal), and Tamika Lawrence (If/Then). Joining those actors will be the newly announced Tracy Shayne (Bronx Bombers) and Tony winner Walter Bobbie (Chicago, Guys and Dolls). Additional casting will be revealed later.

Black No More features music and lyrics by Trotter and a book by John Ridley as well as music supervision, orchestrations, and vocal arrangements by Daryl Waters.

The musical tells the story of Max Disher (Dixon), who’s eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Trotter) that guarantees to “solve the American race problem"—by turning Black people white.

The production was originally announced for fall 2020.

The upcoming staging will also have music direction and dance arrangements by Zane Mark, scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and casting by The Telsey Office's Rebecca Scholl and Kristian Charbonier. The production stage manager is Valerie A. Peterson, with assistant stage manager Nicole Iovino.