Dates Set for Star-Studded Assassins Revival Off-Broadway at Classic Stage Company

Adam Chanler-Berat, Judy Kuhn, Steven Pasquale, and more will appear in the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical.

Gather around for the tale of America’s most notorious disruptors. The star-studded revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins will begin previews November 2 at Classic Stage Company ahead of a November 14 opening.

The production was originally slated to begin in April 2020 but was halted just two weeks into rehearsal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning September 14, current ticket holders can rebook their seats. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on October 5.

Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed or tried to kill one of the Presidents of the United States. As previously announced, the cast features Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, and Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz. Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey are members of the ensemble.

Directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle, the production features set design by Doyle, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Jane Cox and Tess James, sound design by Matt Stine, projection design by Steve Channon, wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, music supervision and orchestrations by Greg Jarrett, and casting by Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Bernita Robinson and the assistant stage manager is Hollace Jeffords.

The show has remained in the spotlight throughout the pandemic, with CSC’s Classic Conversations series and a reunion special that featured the casts of the original Off-Broadway production, the Broadway revival, and this production.

Also during the shutdown, Doyle announced that he would step down from his position as artistic director in fall 2022. In addition to Assassins, his final year will include Marcus Gardley’s black odyssey, directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, and Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig’s Snow in Midsummer, directed by Zi Alikhan, and will conclude with Doyle’s staging of A Man of No Importance, by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally. CSC will announce dates for these productions soon.

Upon reopening, all audience members must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Audiences will be asked to present proof of vaccination at the entrance to the theatre. Further health and safety information will be released closer to opening.

For more information and tickets, visit ClassicStage.org .

