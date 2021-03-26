Dates Set for the West End Return of Love Letters

The A.R. Gurney play reopens at Theatre Royal Haymarket this spring.

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters will reopen this spring at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. Performances are set to begin May 19, after the play opened in December 2020 but closed after two weeks due to the U.K.'s COVID-19 restrictions.

Directed by Roy Marsden, Love Letters stars Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove. The two-hander follows the relationship between a stuffy W.A.S.P. and a free-spirited woman, throughout their lives from childhood to death, as chronicled in the letters they write to each other.

The play first opened in New York in 1989 and was a Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist in 1990. The most recent Broadway production in 2014 featured Mia Farrow and Brian Dennehy (Alan Alda, Candice Bergen and Carol Burnett later appeared in the staging).

Presented by Bill Kenwright, the production will follow government guidelines for COVID-19 safety, including social distancing and mask requirements.