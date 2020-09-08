Dates Set for Tonight at the London Coliseum Concert Series, Featuring Sharon D. Clarke, Ramin Karimloo, Kerry Ellis, More

By Andrew Gans
Sep 08, 2020
 
The seven-concert series will also include a performance of the new musical After You, starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden.
Sharon D. Clarke, Ramin Karimloo, Kerry Ellis
Dates have been announced for the previously reported Tonight at the London Coliseum series of concerts, to be streamed from the stage of the London Coliseum.

The intimate acoustic sets will launch September 18 with Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change), followed by Carrie Hope Fletcher (upcoming Cinderella) September 25, Cassidy Janson (& Juliet) October 2, Kerry Ellis (Wicked) October 9, Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler (who met when cast in Bat Out of Hell and later starred in the international tour of Mamma Mia!) October 16, and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables) October 23.

Also on the roster: a performance of the new British musical After You, written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden, October 3.

The creative supervisor for the concert series is Annabel Mutale Reed. Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger, in association with Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter, produce.

All tickets cost £15 with a portion of each ticket sold going to the ENO Contingency Fund, a charity committed to bringing opera to as many people as possible.

For more information, visit TakeTwoTheatricals.com.

From Les Misérables to Anastasia: Look at the Stage Highlights of Ramin Karimloo

The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday September 19.

28 PHOTOS
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhies, and Tony Yazbeck in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Karimloo played Raoul in the West End <i>Phantom of the Opera</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the West End Phantom of the Opera
Karimloo played Chris in a 2005 UK tour of <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the UK tour of Miss Saigon
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo in <i>The Phantom of the Opera </i>at Royal Albert Hall
Ramin Karimloo in The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall Alastair Muir
Ramin Karimloo as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.
Ramin Karimloo in Les Misérables Matthew Murphy
