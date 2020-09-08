Dates Set for Tonight at the London Coliseum Concert Series, Featuring Sharon D. Clarke, Ramin Karimloo, Kerry Ellis, More

The seven-concert series will also include a performance of the new musical After You, starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden.

Dates have been announced for the previously reported Tonight at the London Coliseum series of concerts, to be streamed from the stage of the London Coliseum.

The intimate acoustic sets will launch September 18 with Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change), followed by Carrie Hope Fletcher (upcoming Cinderella) September 25, Cassidy Janson (& Juliet) October 2, Kerry Ellis (Wicked) October 9, Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler (who met when cast in Bat Out of Hell and later starred in the international tour of Mamma Mia!) October 16, and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables) October 23.

Also on the roster: a performance of the new British musical After You, written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden, October 3.

The creative supervisor for the concert series is Annabel Mutale Reed. Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger, in association with Jamie Chapman Dixon and John-Webb Carter, produce.

All tickets cost £15 with a portion of each ticket sold going to the ENO Contingency Fund, a charity committed to bringing opera to as many people as possible.

For more information, visit TakeTwoTheatricals.com.

