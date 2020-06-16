Daveed Diggs and C.A. Johnson Join 3rd Edition of The Homebound Project

The upcoming edition will feature new works by 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson, John Guare, Bess Wohl, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Clare Barron.

Tony winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and playwright C.A. Johnson (All the Natalie Portmans) have joined the third edition of The Homebound Project, the virtual theatre project benefiting children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled to run June 3–7, the online initiative was temporarily put on hold in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The new edition will now stream online June 24 at 7 PM ET through June 28 at 7 PM.

The playwrights in the third edition of The Homebound Project have been given the prompt of “champions.” Participating artists include Ralph Brown in a work by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, directed by Jenna Worsham; Jennifer Carpenter and Thomas Sadoski in a work by John Guare, directed by Jerry Zaks; Diggs in a work by Johnson; Diane Lane in a work by Michael R. Jackson, directed by Leigh Silverman; Paola Lázaro in a work by Gina Femia, directed by Taylor Reynolds; Joshua Leonard in a work by Mara Nelson-Greenberg, directed by Jenna Worsham; Eve Lindley in a work by Daniel Talbott, directed by Kevin Laibson; Arian Moayed in a work by Xavier Galva; Ashley Park in a work by Bess Wohl, directed by Leigh Silverman; Will Pullen in a work by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Jenna Worsham; Phillipa Soo in a work by Clare Barron, directed by Steven Pasquale; and Blair Underwood in a work by Korde Arrington Tuttle.

Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, The Homebound Project features costume consultation by Andy Jean, original music and sound design by Fan Zhang, and video editing and design by Jon Burkland/ZANNI Productions.

“The Homebound Project grew from a desire to support frontline organizations by doing what we artists do best: creating and gathering, in newly imagined ways,” says co-creator Worsham. “It does not escape our volunteer staff and artists that the majority of communities that No Kid Hungry works to support are those most affected by systemic racism in this country. We are ready and eager to continue our mission of making new theater to help feed hungry children.”

To date, the online project has raised over $73,000 for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger. The all-volunteer team behind The Homebound Project has announced its fourth edition will take place July 15–19.

View-at-home tickets are currently on sale at HomeboundTheater.org and begin at a donation level of $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor.

