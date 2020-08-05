Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Ariana DeBose, Ephraim Sykes Set for 2nd #Ham4Change

The Hamilton alums join forces to raise money for various social justice organizations.

Hamilton Tony winner Daveed Diggs will join forces with fellow original Broadway cast members Anthony Ramos, Ariana DeBose, Ephraim Sykes, and more for the next live stream of #HAM4CHANGE, set for August 9 at 1 PM ET. The previously announced series benefits organizations that are working to end systemic racism.

Hosted by Okieriete Onaodowan (who originated the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison), the live stream will also feature fellow Hamilton alums Emmy Raver-Lampman, Carleigh Bettiol, Alysha Deslorieux, Hope Easterbrook, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, and Austin Smith. The groups benefiting from this #HAM4CHANGE are Color of Change, Dance 4 Hope, and Until Freedom.

The live streams include behind-the-scenes insight, trivia, interactive games, prizes, and original content from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, the movie capture of which recently debuted on Disney+.

A third and final live stream will air August August 15, with a line up to be announced.

Click here to buy tickets for the live streams. In addition to these events, VIP packages with special 1-on-1 experiences are also available for purchase.

Check out highlights from the first event below, featuring Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, the trio who originated the Schuyler Sisters.

