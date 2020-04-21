Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher Jr., Sarah Steele, More Are Part of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Musicals, Streaming April 21

Twelve actors perform original pieces, written for them by a writer and composer team.

Following five editions of Viral Plays, a host of theatre favorites will take part in The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Musicals, which will stream at 24HourPlays.com beginning April 21 at 6 PM ET. Twelve actors will perform original pieces, written for them by a writer and composer team. One new musical will be released every 20 minutes until 9:30 PM.

The event began last night at 6 PM, when 12 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the creative teams to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and composers were paired with actors and were working together to create an original musical. Actors received their scripts this morning at 10 AM, are filming their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their performances begin to be released, completing the 24-hour cycle.

Rising to this acting challenge are performers Jelani Alladin, Nick Blaemire, John Clay III, Daveed Diggs, John Gallagher Jr., Lora Lee Gayer, David Hull, Ana Nogueira, Larry Owens, Sarah Steele, Natalie Walker, and Libby Winters.

They'll present works written and composed by Rachel Axler, Eli Bolin, Faye Chiao, Jonathan Coulton, Kristoffer Diaz, Tasha Gordon-Solmon, Adam Gwon, Julia Jordan, Michael Kimmel, Josh Koenigsberg, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Aimee Mann, Michael Mitnick, Kate Nash, Christopher Oscar Peña, Mike Pettry, Lauren Pritchard, Matt Schatz, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Rona Siddiqui, and Libby Winters.

“After several years of producing The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway, we were up for a new challenge, and we created The 24 Hour Musicals. So it was only natural that after several weeks of producing The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, we’d be ready to have performers break into song in this new format as well,” said Mark Armstrong, artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays. “With this array of talent lined up, I have a feeling we’re about to pull off something very special, but you’ll have to tune in tonight at 6 PM and see for yourself.”

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Musicals are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. Mark T. Evans serves as the music supervisor.

