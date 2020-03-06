David Alan Grier Tapped For ABC Comedy Pilot Prospect

By Dan Meyer
Mar 06, 2020
 
The Tony nominee returns to the screen after his Broadway run in A Soldier’s Play.
A Soldier’s Play star David Alan Grier is set to star in the pilot of the upcoming ABC comedy series Prospect. Grier will play Mayor Ambrose, a well-intentioned but morally suspect man trying to keep his Western small town afloat.

Deadline reports the Broadway alum will appear opposite soap opera star Hunter King (The Young and the Restless), who plays the new-to-town teacher Abigail Lansing. Prospect comes from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer with director-producer Randall Einhorn.

Grier is a three-time Tony nominee for his work in The First Class, Race, and The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess. He's also appeared in two live TV musicals: NBC's The Wiz and Fox's A Christmas Story Live!. Up next, he’ll lend his vocal talents to the animated series Clifford the Big Red Dog and appear in the Netflix film Coffee and Kareem.

A Sneak Peek at Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play, Starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood

A Sneak Peek at Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play, Starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood

