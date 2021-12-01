David Byrne's American Utopia Cancels December 1 Broadway Performance

By Andrew Gans
Dec 01, 2021
The return engagement opened October 17 at the St. James Theatre.
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
The American Utopia band in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy

The 8 PM December 1 performance of David Byrne’s American Utopia—which officially opened its return engagement October 17 at Broadway's St. James Theatre—has been canceled due to an illness in the company. The production says it is not COVID-related.

Performances will resume December 2 at 8 PM. Ticket holders for the canceled show will be refunded at their original point of purchase.

Byrne is joined on stage by returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III. The company standbys are Renée Albulario, Alena Ciera, Chris Eddleton, Evan Frierson, Abe Nouri, and Natalie Tenenbaum.

The initial run opened October 20, 2019, and continued into 2020. The production recouped its initial $4 million investment in mid-December, 10 weeks after opening. The acclaimed production received a Special Tony Award at the September 26 Tony Awards ceremony.

Oscar winner Spike Lee filmed the theatrical concert during the tail end of its Broadway run; it premiered on HBO October 17, 2020. The film recently won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special and Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special.

Under the guidance of production consultant Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), the show features lighting design by Rob Sinclair, sound design by Pete Keppler, and musical direction by Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco. Annie-B Parson provides choreography and musical staging.

David Byrne’s American Utopia is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo and Todomundo with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Thomas Laub, Steven Rosenthal, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Steve Traxler, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music, and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Allan Williams serves as executive producer.

Check Out New Photos of the Broadway Return of David Byrne's American Utopia

25 PHOTOS
Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, and Tendayi Kuumba in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, and Tendayi Kuumba in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, and Karl Mansfield in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, and Karl Mansfield in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, and Chris Giarmo in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, and Chris Giarmo in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
David Byrne and cast in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Tendayi Kuumba, Bobby Wooten III, David Byrne, in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Tendayi Kuumba, Bobby Wooten III, David Byrne, Angie Swan, and Chris Giarmo in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Bobby Wooten III in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Gustavo Di Dalva in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Gustavo Di Dalva in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Angie Swan in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Angie Swan in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
