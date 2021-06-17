David Byrne's American Utopia Confirms September Return to Broadway

The production will play the St. James Theatre.

David Byrne’s American Utopia will return to Broadway this fall at the St. James Theatre (soon to be home to a limited return engagement of another music headliner: Bruce Springsteen). As previously announced, performances will begin September 17.

Byrne will be joined by returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

Tickets are on sale now at AmericanUtopiaBroadway.com. All ticket holders with valid prior bookings have been emailed with their performance information. Ticketholders may contact their point of booking with requests.

Byrne says: “It is with great pleasure that finally, after a year+ like no other, I can announce that our show is coming back to Broadway. You who kept the faith, who held on to your tickets, well, you knew this would happen eventually! September 17—remount previews begin. We’re moving to the St. James Theatre—just down 44th Street from the Hudson, where we were before. The stage is a little wider and the capacity is a little bigger—I guess we did alright! Seriously, New York is back, and given all we’ve witnessed, felt and experienced, it is obvious to me that no one wants to go back to a world with everything the way it was—we have an opportunity for a new world here. See you there.”

This initial run opened October 20, 2019, and continued into 2020. The production recouped its initial $4 million investment in mid-December, 10 weeks after opening.

Oscar winner Spike Lee filmed the theatrical concert during the tail end of its Broadway run; it premiered on HBO October 17, 2020.

Under the guidance of production consultant Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), the show features lighting design by Rob Sinclair, sound design by Pete Keppler, and musical direction by Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco. Annie-B Parson provided choreography and musical staging.

As public health conditions and guidance evolves, American Utopia will always follow the most current guidelines to ensure the safety of all musicians, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members.

David Byrne’s American Utopia is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo and Todomundo with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Thomas Laub, Steven Rosenthal, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Steve Traxler, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music, and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Allan Williams serves as executive producer.

