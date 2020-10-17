David Byrne's American Utopia Debuts on HBO October 17

The Spike Lee-directed special was recorded at Broadway's Hudson Theatre.

The filmed presentation of David Byrne's American Utopia debuts on HBO and HBO Max October 17. The Spike Lee-directed film captures the Broadway production that ran at the Hudson Theatre during the 2019–2020 season

American Utopia features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as Talking Heads frontman and throughout his solo career. Featuring choreography by Annie-B Parsons with Alex Timbers as production consultant, the show explores the ideas of human connection, self-evolution, and social justice.

Joining the star on stage is a band of 11 global musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

The production aims to return to Broadway in 2021. Prior to its release on HBO, the filmed concert premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Read the reviews here).