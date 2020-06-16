David Byrne's American Utopia, Filmed by Spike Lee, Heads to HBO

By Ryan McPhee
Jun 16, 2020
 
The filmed performance will premiere later this year.
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy

David Byrne's American Utopia is heading to HBO. As previously announced, Oscar winner Spike Lee filmed the theatrical concert during the tail end of its Broadway run; the network will screen the captured performance later this year (date to come).

American Utopia features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as Talking Heads frontman and throughout his solo career. Joining him onstage are an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

In 2018, the show played engagements in 27 countries and bowed at Boston's Colonial Theatre and New York's Hudson Theatre the following year. A return engagement is slated to begin in September at the Broadway venue, though this is expected to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Production Photos: David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway

Production Photos: David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Mauro Refosco, Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Tim Keiper, Chris Giarmo, and Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, and Stéphane San Juan in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, and Stéphane San Juan in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stéphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Tim Keiper, Gustavo Di Dalva, Stéphane San Juan, Daniel Freedman, and David Byrne in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Daniel Freedman, Bobby Wooten III, Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, Tendayi Kuumba, Angie Swan, Stéphane San Juan, and Karl Mansfield in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
David Byrne and cast of David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Mauro Refosco, David Byrne, and Gustavo Di Dalva in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III in <i>David Byrne&#39;s American Utopia</i>
Jacquelene Acevedo, David Byrne, Mauro Refosco, Chris Giarmo, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III in David Byrne's American Utopia Matthew Murphy
