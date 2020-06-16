David Byrne's American Utopia, Filmed by Spike Lee, Heads to HBO

The filmed performance will premiere later this year.

David Byrne's American Utopia is heading to HBO. As previously announced, Oscar winner Spike Lee filmed the theatrical concert during the tail end of its Broadway run; the network will screen the captured performance later this year (date to come).

American Utopia features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as Talking Heads frontman and throughout his solo career. Joining him onstage are an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

In 2018, the show played engagements in 27 countries and bowed at Boston's Colonial Theatre and New York's Hudson Theatre the following year. A return engagement is slated to begin in September at the Broadway venue, though this is expected to change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

