David Byrne's American Utopia, Filmed by Spike Lee, Sets October HBO Broadcast Date

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film, which debuts at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

David Byrne's American Utopia, which will open the Toronto Film Festival in September, will make its HBO premiere October 17 at 8 PM (the film will also be available to stream on HBO Max that same time). As previously announced, Oscar winner Spike Lee filmed the theatrical concert during the tail end of its Broadway run.

Watch the newly released trailer above.

American Utopia features songs from Byrne's 2018 album of the same name, along with hits from his time as Talking Heads frontman and throughout his solo career. Joining him onstage are an eclectic group of international musicians: Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

In 2018, the show played engagements in 27 countries and bowed at Boston's Colonial Theatre and New York's Hudson Theatre the following year. A return engagement was slated to begin in September at the Broadway venue but now postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

