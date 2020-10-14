David Byrne’s American Utopia Sets 2021 Date for Broadway Return

The production, which also heads to HBO this weekend, had initially been scheduled to return to the Hudson in September.

David Byrne's American Utopia, which had been scheduled to return to Broadway’s Hudson Theatre September 18–January 17, 2021, has announced new dates for its encore run in light of the coronavirus pandemic, which will keep Broadway dark through at least May 30.

Performances will now begin September 17, 2021, at a Broadway theatre to be announced. In the meantime, Oscar winner Spike Lee filmed the theatrical concert during the tail end of its Broadway run; it will premiere on HBO October 17.

THE VERDICT: Read the Reviews for David Byrne’s American Utopia on HBO

This initial run opened October 20, 2019, and into the new year. The production recouped its initial $4 million investment in mid-December, 10 weeks after opening.



READ: How David Byrne Redefines the Broadway Concert Experience With American Utopia

The cast featured Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

Under the guidance of production consultant Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), the show featured lighting design by Rob Sinclair, sound design by Pete Keppler, and musical direction by Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco. Annie-B Parson provided choreography and musical staging.

Tickets are on sale now by clicking here.

