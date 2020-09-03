David Kwong’s Inside the Box Will Premiere Virtually at Geffen Playhouse

The live, interactive production includes puzzle-solving, wordplay, and more.

Geffen Playhouse will present the world premiere of Inside the Box, a live, virtual, and interactive theatrical experience written and performed by The Enigmatist creator David Kwong. Previews begin September 29 with opening night set for October 8.

Held on Zoom, each participant will receive an advance email with a link to download and print a packet of puzzles they will use to participate and interact with Kwong during the performance. Throughout, Kwong also shares stories of the world’s leading puzzle-makers.

“When you sit down to solve a crossword puzzle, you're engaging in an invisible connection with the puzzle-maker. The puzzle-maker’s goal is to challenge your brain, throw in some amusing twists and turns, and maybe even a little misdirection (after all, I am a magician),” said Kwong.

Serving on the creative team are creative director Brett J. Banakis, puzzle consultant Dave Shukan, video designer Josh Higgason, and dramaturg Amy Levinson.

Inside the Box marks an ongoing collaboration between Kwong and the Geffen. After his one-man show The Enigmatist was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person experience will make its West Coast premiere in 2021 at Geffen Playhouse.

Kwong’s puzzle-solving mystery follows Geffen Stayhouse’s first full-length production The Present by illusionist Helder Guimarães, which runs through October 10. A grand finale is planned for October 17.