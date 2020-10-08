David Kwong’s Virtual Inside the Box Opens October 8 at Geffen Playhouse

The live, interactive production includes puzzle-solving, wordplay, and more.

The world premiere of David Kwong's Inside the Box opens October 8 after previews began September 29. The live, virtual, and interactive theatrical experience—recently extended through January 3, 2021—is written and performed by Kwong and presented by Geffen Playhouse as part of its Stayhouse programming.

Held on Zoom, each participant receives an advance email with a link to download and print a packet of puzzles they use to participate and interact with Kwong during the performance. Throughout, Kwong also shares stories of the world’s leading puzzle-makers.

“When you sit down to solve a crossword puzzle, you're engaging in an invisible connection with the puzzle-maker. The puzzle-maker’s goal is to challenge your brain, throw in some amusing twists and turns, and maybe even a little misdirection (after all, I am a magician),” said Kwong.

Serving on the creative team are creative director Brett J. Banakis, puzzle consultant Dave Shukan, video designer Josh Higgason, and dramaturg Amy Levinson.

Inside the Box marks an ongoing collaboration between Kwong and the Geffen. After his one-man show The Enigmatist was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person experience will make its West Coast premiere in 2021 at Geffen Playhouse.

Kwong’s puzzle-solving mystery follows Geffen Stayhouse’s first full-length production, The Present, by illusionist Helder Guimarães, which runs through October 10. A grand finale is planned for October 17.