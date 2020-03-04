David Lansbury to Join Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand Off-Broadway

Lansbury replaces Craig Bierko in the Off-Broadway run at New York City Center.

David Lansbury, seen on Broadway in War Horse, Hedda Gabler, and The Heidi Chronicles; will join Len Cariou in the Off-Broadway production of Harry Townsend's Last Stand at New York City Center. The show has been on hiatus since March 3, with Lansbury joining when performances resume March 9.

Lansbury replaces Craig Bierko in the role of Harry Townsend’s son, Alan.

Written by George Eastman, Harry Townsend's Last Stand sees a prodigal son return home to his elderly father, a visit that only highlights the complex intricacies of their relationship.

Directed by Karen Carpenter, the production officially opened December 4 and is currently scheduled to play through April 5. The production features sets by Lauren Helpern, costumes by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jeff Davis, and sound design by John Gromada. The play is produced by Dennis Grimaldi.

