David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's Kimberly Akimbo Begins Previews November 6 Off-Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Nov 06, 2021
 
The world premiere stars Victoria Clark, Steven Boyer, Bonnie Milligan, and more.
The world premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's Kimberly Akimbo begins previews November 6 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theatre. Based on the eponymous play by Lindsay-Abaire, the musical stars Tony winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) in the title role, with an opening night set for December 8.

The cast also includes Hand to God Tony nominee Steven Boyer as Buddy and Head Over Heels breakout star Bonnie Milligan as Debra. Rounding out the ensemble are Justin Cooley as Seth, Olivia Elease Hardy as Delia, Fernell Hogan II as Martin, Michael Iskander as Aaron, Alli Mauzey (Hello, Dolly!) as Pattie, and Nina White as Teresa.

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony winner Tesori, choreography by Danny Mefford, and direction by Jessica Stone.

The musical follows Kim, a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Serving on the creative team are scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, music director Chris Fenwick, music contractor Antoine Silverman, hair and makeup designer Jared Janas, and orchestrator John Clancy with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. Casting is by Craig Burns at The Telsey Office, and Arabella Powell is the production stage manager.

(Updated November 5, 2021)

