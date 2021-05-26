David Rockwell's Book Drama, A Celebration of His Design Work, Released May 26

The Tony Award-winning set designer and architect will donate the royalties from sales to The Actors Fund.

Drama, the new book by David Rockwell with Bruce Mau, explores the ideas and methods of design of Rockwell's career as a theatrical scenic designer and architect. The book, available May 26, is published by Phaidon. Rockwell's royalties from the book will be donated to The Actors Fund for its continued efforts to support the entertainment community affected by the pandemic.

“The pandemic has proven how critical The Actors Fund is to our community. Over the past 15 months, they have helped provide over 40,000 people with basic needs like rent, food, and medicine. But despite the exciting news that live performance is slowly returning, hundreds of thousands of arts workers are still unemployed and in need of aid," Rockwell said in a statement. "I’m honored that Drama will be able to continue my support of the Fund and those in need.”

Drama explores the principles at the core of Rockwell’s method, devoting chapters to six key principles—Audience, Ensemble, Worlds, Story, Journey, and Impermanence—with each chapter demonstrating how those concepts can be applied across disciplines.

The book also features Rockwell in conversation with cross-disciplinary artists, including architect Daniel Libeskind, music producer and composer Quincy Jones, museum director and curator Thelma Golden, playwright and actor Anna Deavere Smith, chef and humanitarian José Andrés, Oscar-winning production designer Adam Stockhausen, Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth, and felllow Tony Award-winning designers Peggy Eisenhauer and Natasha Katz.

Rockwell won the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Musical for his jewel-box parfumerie design of the 2016 revival of She Loves Me. He has earned five additional Tony nominations among his many Broadway credits over the last 20 years. He is founder and president of the architectural, planning and design firm Rockwell Group.

Drama is edited by Sam Lubell. To order, visit Phaidon.com.