David Rosenberg, Co-Founder of Connecticut Critics Circle, Dies at 90

Mr. Rosenberg was also a member of the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and the American Theatre Critics Association.

Longtime theatre critic David Rosenberg, co-founder of the Connecticut Critics Circle, passed away July 15, 2020, at Norwalk Hospital at the age of 90.

David Arlen Rosenberg, son of the late Joseph and Ruth Rosenberg, was born April 24, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York, and educated at Syracuse University, Yale University, New York University, and SUNY/Purchase.

Mr. Rosenberg covered theatre and opera productions in Connecticut, New York, and London; he wrote reviews and features for The Norwalk Hour, Hearst Media of Connecticut; Backstage in New York; as well as magazines in Greenwich, Westport, and New Canaan. A co-founder of the Connecticut Critics Circle, he was also an active member affiliated with the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and the American Theatre Critics Association.

Mr. Rosenberg also worked in television production at CBS and taught English and Drama at Fairfield University and several Fairfield County high schools. As a director, he guided over 65 productions of plays, musicals, and staged readings with Greenwich and New Canaan high schools, Theatre Artists Workshop, Wilton Playshop, and Square One Theatre in Stratford.

He is survived by his husband H. Edward Spires, with whom he shared 62 happy years, and their French poodle Sadie.

Memorial donations in Mr. Rosenberg's name may be made to PAWSct.org. Due to the pandemic, an invitation-only private service and memorial are being planned.