David Tennant and Michael Sheen Will Star in 6-Episode BBC Lockdown Comedy Staged

The series concerns a group of British actors furloughed when their upcoming West End production is postponed due to the pandemic.

David Tennant (Dr. Who, Hamlet) and Michael Sheen (Frost/Nixon, Amadeus) will star in a new six-episode series for BBC One titled Staged.

The 15-minute comedy from Infinity Hill and GCB Films will spotlight the cast of a West End production furloughed due to the current pandemic. The series, also featuring Georgia Tennant, Lucy Eaton, and Anna Lundberg, will follow the company as they try to continue rehearsing while in isolation. Nina Sosanya (W1A) will guest star.

The series, based on an idea by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, will be filmed using a combination of video conferencing technology and self-shooting. Evans also directs from his screenplay.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, says, “It’s vital that the BBC provides moments of light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are in sending themselves up.”

Staged will air in June and will also be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer.

