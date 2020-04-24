DCLA and Americans for the Arts Team Up to Survey Nonprofits on Financial Impact of COVID-19

The goal is to inform future advocacy and relief efforts through better understanding the damage from closures and cancellations.

The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) and Americans for the Arts have partnered to survey nonprofit cultural organizations in New York City in an effort to capture the full breadth of the financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The subsequent report will look at the effects of the pandemic on NYC’s cultural sector from January, since the first case of the virus was detected in the U.S., through the present, taking into account estimates of projected future losses.

The goal of the survey is to better understand the damage caused by the pandemic—and its associated shutdowns, closures, cancellations, and other losses—in an effort to shape and inform future advocacy and relief initiatives. The report will also examine the early impact the public health crisis has had on groups operating in and serving the city’s most vulnerable communities.

“This survey is a first step toward understanding the full impact COVID-19 has had on New York’s cultural community. Quantifying that impact will be critical to shaping recovery efforts,” said Cultural Affairs Acting Commissioner Kathleen Hughes. “Assessing the damages sustained by organizations which are so integral to our communities, especially those that have proved most vulnerable to this crisis—low income neighborhoods and communities of color—will help us support the resurgence of every part of our city. A diverse and vibrant cultural sector is essential to a diverse and vibrant New York."

More than 1,200 groups that have applied for DCLA funding in recent years will be encouraged to complete the five-minute survey over the next two weeks. If you represent a nonprofit arts and cultural organization, you can view and complete the survey by visiting Surveys.AmericansfortheArts.org.

The survey results will be collected by Americans for the Arts and sent to SMU DataArts, which will provide a detailed report.

“As we continue to think about how New York City will re-emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, we must consider the City's economic and emotional drivers, and our vibrant cultural sector is a huge part of that,” said Vicki Been, NYC's deputy mayor of housing and economic development. “The data we gain from this important collaboration with Americans for the Arts and SMU Data Arts will allow us to better understand the losses that organizations have faced, and ultimately to shape efforts, both public and private, aimed at supporting this indispensable part of New York City where it's needed most."

