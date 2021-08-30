Deaf Broadway Will Present Into the Woods ASL Concert at Lincoln Center

The September 15 performance will feature Alexandria Wailes, Malik Paris, Shelley Guy, and more.

Deaf Broadway will soon have its first in-person performance at Lincoln Center in NYC. The group will perform selections in ASL from Into the Woods September 15 at the Restart Stage in Damrosch Park.

The free concert will begin at 8 PM ET with advance tickets available through TodayTix and first-come, first-served seating also available for walk-ins.

Starring are Joshua M. Castille as Jack/Steward, Shelly Guy as Cinderella/Granny, Dickie Hearts as Rapunzel’s Prince/Florinda, Amelia Hensley as Baker’s Wife, John McGinty as Cinderella’s Prince/Lucinda/Wolf, Malik Paris as Baker, Anjel Piñero as Little Red/Rapunzel, Gabriel Silva as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Anne Tomasetti as Jack’s Mother/Stepmother, and Alexandria Wailes as the Witch.

Garrett Zuercher co-founded Deaf Broadway during the pandemic, in response to his experience viewing streamed theatre performances, producing ASL interfaces to previously filmed productions of popular musicals. Past virtual performances have included Sweeney Todd, Company, Legally Blonde The Musical, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Les Misérables.

All guests (ages 2+) are required to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, all guests (ages 12 and over) will be required to provide proof of full vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of the event.