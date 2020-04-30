Deafinitely Theatre Goes Online With Free Streaming Productions During COVID-19 Shutdown

The shows are presented in British Sign Language and Spoken English.

London-based Deafinitely Theatre has launched its online alternative Deafinitely Digital, which will offer a free streaming production each month. The company will feature Grounded (2015) beginning May 1, followed by Contractions (2017) on June 1.

All of the productions are performed in British Sign Language and Spoken English. Click Here to watch them on the company’s YouTube channel. Deafinitely’s production of Love’s Labour’s Lost was released earlier in April and is currently available through May 15.

“We are in precarious times—probably the most difficult and unusual of this century, and many people are struggling,” said Artistic Director Paula Garfield. “It is therefore important that we find a way to survive and connect beyond physical contact, and culture remains a vital way for us to come together, even when we can’t congregate in theatres or galleries.”

George Brant’s solo show Grounded was filmed at the Park Theatre, starring Nadia Nadarajah as The Pilot and Charmaine Wombwell added as Voice of The Pilot. The play follows a fighter pilot whose pregnancy puts a sudden end to her career in the sky and moves her to a trailer in the desert, where she hunts for terrorists using drones.

The London revival of Mike Bartlett’s Contractions was staged at the New Diorama Theatre with Fifi Garfield as The Manager and Abigail Poulton as Emma, who finds herself fighting for her job after a workplace relationship is revealed.

Deafinitely Theatre is one of the first professional deaf-launched and led theatre companies in the U.K. that works bilingually in British Sign Language and spoken English to produce work that caters to audiences of all ages. Its vision is a world where deaf people are a valued part of the national theatre landscape, recognized for the excellence of their work.