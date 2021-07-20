Dear Evan Hansen Film Will Make World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

The film, based on the Tony-winning musical, will open the festival in September.

Dear Evan Hansen, the forthcoming film based on the Tony-winning musical of the same name, will make its premiere September 9 when it opens the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.

The annual festival, according to Deadline, will welcome back in-person audiences; the 10-day event continues through September 18.

Watch Official Trailer for Dear Evan Hansen Film, Starring Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, More

Ben Platt reprises his Tony-winning performance in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen, a sensitive high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control. The film's cast also includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman. DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, and Liz Kate are also seen in new roles specifically created for the adaptation.

Stephen Chbosky directs, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

READ: Jordan Fisher Will Star in Dear Evan Hansen Upon Broadway Reopening

The Toronto International Film Festival will also feature the world premiere of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, Walt Becker's Clifford the Big Red Dog, Will Sharpe's The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Michael Showalter's The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Alison Klayman's Jagged,

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho, Mélanie Laurent's The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles), Danis Goulet's Night Raiders, Zhang Yimou's One Second, and Barry Levinson's The Survivor.

Click here for more information about the festival.