Dear Evan Hansen, & Juliet, More Win Big at the 2020 Olivier Awards

Dear Evan Hansen, & Juliet, and Emilia each scored three wins at the 2020 Olivier Awards October 25, making them the most winning productions of the evening. Pasek & Paul's Tony-winning show won Best New Musical, Best Score (shared with orchestrator Alex Lacamoire) and Best Actor in a Musical for Sam Tutty.
The hit-filled jukebox comedy about Shakespeare's star-crossed lover reclaiming control of her fate, & Juliet, scored three performance wins for stars Miriam-Teak Lee, David Bedella, and Cassidy Janson. Other winners included Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt for Best New Play and Cyrano de Bergerac for Best Revival, the winners for the latter accepting in the production's beat poet style.
Some West End favorites were in attendance to accept their award, including Death of a Salesman star Sharon D. Clarke (who won last year, in the musical category for Caroline, or Change) and the production's directors Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell. Others, such as Andrew Scott and Indira Varma from Present Laughter, accepted virtually.
The majority of the show was pre-filmed at the London Palladium in the days leading up to the broadcast. During the ceremony, Sam Mendes and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall also spotlighted the Theatre Artists Fund, which was created to help the U.K.'s theatre industry recover from the hard-hit industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners below, with winners starred in bold.
Best New Play
A Very Expensive Poison
The Doctor
*Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard
The Ocean At The End Of The Lane by Joel Horwood (based on original text by Neil Gaiman)
Best New Musical
& Juliet
Amélie The Musical
*Dear Evan Hansen
Waitress
Best Actor
Toby Jones, Uncle Vanya
James McAvoy, Cyrano De Bergerac
Wendell Pierce, Death Of A Salesman
*Andrew Scott, Present Laughter
Best Actress
Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm
*Sharon D. Clarke, Death Of A Salesman
Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actor in a Musical
Andy Nyman, Fiddler On The Roof
Charlie Stemp, Mary Poppins
*Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen
Jac Yarrow, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Best Actress in a Musical
Audrey Brisson, Amélie
Judy Kuhn, Fiddler On The Roof
*Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet
Zizi Strallen, Mary Poppins
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Arinzé Kene, Death Of A Salesman
Colin Morgan, All My Sons
*Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt
Reece Shearsmith, A Very Expensive Poison
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Michele Austin, Cyrano De Bergerac
Sophie Thompson, Present Laughter
*Indira Varma, Present Laughter
Josie Walker, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
*David Bedella, & Juliet
Stewart Clarke, Fiddler On The Roof
Jack Loxton, Dear Evan Hansen
Rupert Young, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Lucy Anderson, Dear Evan Hansen
Petula Clark, Mary Poppins
*Cassidy Janson, & Juliet
Lauren Ward, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Revival
*Cyrano De Bergerac
Death Of A Salesman
Present Laughter
Rosmersholm
Best Musical Revival
Evita
*Fiddler On The Roof
Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Mary Poppins
Best Director
*Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell, Death Of A Salesman
Jamie Lloyd, Cyrano De Bergerac
Trevor Nunn, Fiddler On The Roof
Ian Rickson, Uncle Vanya
Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
*Emilia
Fleabag
Magic Goes Wrong
The Upstart Crow
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
& Juliet: New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro
Amélie: Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race
*Dear Evan Hansen: Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire
Fiddler On The Roof: New Orchestrations by Jason Carr
Waitress: Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles
Best Lighting Design
Neil Austin, Rosmersholm
*Paule Constable, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Bruno Poet, Uncle Vanya
Best Sound Design
Gregory Clarke, Rosmersholm
*Emma Laxton, Emilia
Ben and Max Ringham, ANNA
Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano De Bergerac
Best Costume Design
Hugh Durrant, Goldilocks And The Three Bears
Jonathan Lipman, Fiddler On The Roof
*Joanna Scotcher, Emilia
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Best Set Design
*Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins
Soutra Gilmour, & Juliet
Rae Smith, Rosmersholm
Rae Smith, Uncle Vanya
Best Theatre Choreographer
Fabian Aloise, Evita
*Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear, Mary Poppins
Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole, Fiddler On The Roof
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Best Family Show
Mr. Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical!
Oi Frog & Friends!
To The Moon And Back
*The Worst Witch
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
*Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre
Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre
Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Warheads at Park Theatre
Best New Dance Production
La Fiesta by Israel Galván
*Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November
MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan
Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
*Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras
Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten
Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd
Best New Opera Production
Berenice
*Billy Budd
Hansel And Gretel
Noye’s Fludde
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra
*The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde
Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus
In addition to the competitive categories, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and Andrew Lloyd Webber presented Sunset Boulevard and Aspects of Love lyricist Don Black with an Olivier Special Award for contribution to theatre. Ian McKellen was also honored for his solo show, Ian McKellen On Stage, which toured over 80 venues, raising funds for different charities at each stop.