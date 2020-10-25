Dear Evan Hansen, & Juliet, More Win Big at the 2020 Olivier Awards

The awards were presented in a TV special October 25.

Dear Evan Hansen, & Juliet, and Emilia each scored three wins at the 2020 Olivier Awards October 25, making them the most winning productions of the evening. Pasek & Paul's Tony-winning show won Best New Musical, Best Score (shared with orchestrator Alex Lacamoire) and Best Actor in a Musical for Sam Tutty.

The hit-filled jukebox comedy about Shakespeare's star-crossed lover reclaiming control of her fate, & Juliet, scored three performance wins for stars Miriam-Teak Lee, David Bedella, and Cassidy Janson. Other winners included Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt for Best New Play and Cyrano de Bergerac for Best Revival, the winners for the latter accepting in the production's beat poet style.

Some West End favorites were in attendance to accept their award, including Death of a Salesman star Sharon D. Clarke (who won last year, in the musical category for Caroline, or Change) and the production's directors Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell. Others, such as Andrew Scott and Indira Varma from Present Laughter, accepted virtually.

The majority of the show was pre-filmed at the London Palladium in the days leading up to the broadcast. During the ceremony, Sam Mendes and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall also spotlighted the Theatre Artists Fund, which was created to help the U.K.'s theatre industry recover from the hard-hit industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below, with winners starred in bold.

Best New Play

A Very Expensive Poison

The Doctor

*Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard

The Ocean At The End Of The Lane by Joel Horwood (based on original text by Neil Gaiman)

Best New Musical

& Juliet

Amélie The Musical

*Dear Evan Hansen

Waitress

Best Actor

Toby Jones, Uncle Vanya

James McAvoy, Cyrano De Bergerac

Wendell Pierce, Death Of A Salesman

*Andrew Scott, Present Laughter

Best Actress

Hayley Atwell, Rosmersholm

*Sharon D. Clarke, Death Of A Salesman

Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Actor in a Musical

Andy Nyman, Fiddler On The Roof

Charlie Stemp, Mary Poppins

*Sam Tutty, Dear Evan Hansen

Jac Yarrow, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Best Actress in a Musical

Audrey Brisson, Amélie

Judy Kuhn, Fiddler On The Roof

*Miriam-Teak Lee, & Juliet

Zizi Strallen, Mary Poppins

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Arinzé Kene, Death Of A Salesman

Colin Morgan, All My Sons

*Adrian Scarborough, Leopoldstadt

Reece Shearsmith, A Very Expensive Poison

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Michele Austin, Cyrano De Bergerac

Sophie Thompson, Present Laughter

*Indira Varma, Present Laughter

Josie Walker, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

*David Bedella, & Juliet

Stewart Clarke, Fiddler On The Roof

Jack Loxton, Dear Evan Hansen

Rupert Young, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Lucy Anderson, Dear Evan Hansen

Petula Clark, Mary Poppins

*Cassidy Janson, & Juliet

Lauren Ward, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Revival

*Cyrano De Bergerac

Death Of A Salesman

Present Laughter

Rosmersholm

Best Musical Revival

Evita

*Fiddler On The Roof

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Mary Poppins

Best Director

*Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell, Death Of A Salesman

Jamie Lloyd, Cyrano De Bergerac

Trevor Nunn, Fiddler On The Roof

Ian Rickson, Uncle Vanya

Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

*Emilia

Fleabag

Magic Goes Wrong

The Upstart Crow

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

& Juliet: New Orchestrations by Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro

Amélie: Musical Supervisor and Arrangements by Barnaby Race

*Dear Evan Hansen: Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire

Fiddler On The Roof: New Orchestrations by Jason Carr

Waitress: Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin, Rosmersholm

*Paule Constable, The Ocean At The End Of The Lane

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Bruno Poet, Uncle Vanya

Best Sound Design

Gregory Clarke, Rosmersholm

*Emma Laxton, Emilia

Ben and Max Ringham, ANNA

Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano De Bergerac

Best Costume Design

Hugh Durrant, Goldilocks And The Three Bears

Jonathan Lipman, Fiddler On The Roof

*Joanna Scotcher, Emilia

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Best Set Design

*Bob Crowley, Mary Poppins

Soutra Gilmour, & Juliet

Rae Smith, Rosmersholm

Rae Smith, Uncle Vanya

Best Theatre Choreographer

Fabian Aloise, Evita

*Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear, Mary Poppins

Jerome Robbins and Matt Cole, Fiddler On The Roof

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Best Family Show

Mr. Gum And The Dancing Bear - The Musical!

Oi Frog & Friends!

To The Moon And Back

*The Worst Witch

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

*Baby Reindeer at Bush Theatre

Blues In The Night at Kiln Theatre

Our Lady Of Kibeho at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Seven Methods Of Killing Kylie Jenner at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Warheads at Park Theatre

Best New Dance Production

La Fiesta by Israel Galván

*Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November

MÁM by Michael Keegan-Dolan

Vessel by Damien Jalet & Kohei Nawa

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

*Sara Baras for her choreography and performance in Ballet Flamenco – Sombras

Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker for her performance in Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten

Gisèle Vienne for her choreography of Crowd

Best New Opera Production

Berenice

*Billy Budd

Hansel And Gretel

Noye’s Fludde

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Jette Parker Young Artists for their performances in Berenice, Death In Venice and Phaedra

*The Children’s Ensemble for their performance in Noye’s Fludde

Martyn Brabbins and James Henshaw for their conducting of The Mask Of Orpheus

In addition to the competitive categories, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and Andrew Lloyd Webber presented Sunset Boulevard and Aspects of Love lyricist Don Black with an Olivier Special Award for contribution to theatre. Ian McKellen was also honored for his solo show, Ian McKellen On Stage, which toured over 80 venues, raising funds for different charities at each stop.