Dear Evan Hansen Movie: Ben Platt Sings ‘Waving Through a Window’ in Latest Spot

The stage-to-screen adaptation will arrive in theatres September 24.

The latest preview for the Dear Evan Hansen film has dropped, and while it is comprised primarily of footage seen in the original trailer, the spot does features Ben Platt singing a snippet of the musical’s anthem “Waving Through a Window.” Check it out above.

Platt reprises his Tony-winning performance in the title role, a sensitive high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control. The film's cast also includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman. DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, and Liz Kate are also seen in new roles specifically created for the adaptation.

Stephen Chbosky directs, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Marc Platt (Ben's father) is a producer on the project alongside Adam Seigel; he's no stranger to the movie musical, having also worked on La La Land, Nine, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns, and Aladdin.

Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box November 14, 2016, prior to an official opening December 4. The musical was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Platt), Best Featured Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Rachel Bay Jones), and Best Orchestrations.

