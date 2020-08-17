Dear Evan Hansen Movie Casts Amandla Stenberg as Alana

Stephen Chbosky will direct the film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical, with original book writer Steven Levenson penning the screenplay.

The in-development Dear Evan Hansen movie has found its Alana Beck in Amandla Stenberg. The Hate U Give alum, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will also work with composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on a new song, included as part of the character's expanded storyline.

It was previously reported earlier this summer that Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart, Unbelievable) was in talks to play Zoe Murphy in the big screen adaptation; Ben Platt has long been speculated to reprise his Tony-winning performance in the title role.

In addition to her performance as Starr Carter in The Hate U Give, Stenberg's credits include The Darkest Minds, The Hunger Games, and Everything, Everything. She is also featured in Netflix's new musical drama The Eddy.

The movie, produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, will feature a screenplay by the Broadway musical's bookwriter, Steven Levenson. No word yet on a production or release timeline.