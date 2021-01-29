Dear Evan Hansen Movie Sets September 2021 Release

The film adaptation will star Ben Platt, reprising his Tony-winning performance alongside a cast that includes Julianne Moore and Amy Adams.

The film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen will be found in theatres this year. Universal Pictures will release the movie September 24.

As previously reported, Ben Platt will reprise his Tony-winning performance in the title role; the film's cast also includes Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman. DeMarius Copes, Gerald Caesar, and Liz Kate are also attached in new roles specifically created for the adaptation.

Stephen Chbosky directs, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Marc Platt (Ben's father) is a producer on the project alongside Adam Seigel; he's no stranger to the movie musical, having also worked on La La Land, Nine, Into the Woods, Mary Poppins Returns, and Aladdin; down the pike he also has the screen adaptation of Once On This Island and the long-gestating Wicked movie.