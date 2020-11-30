Dear Evan Hansen Olivier Winner Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath Will Star in Filmed Version of Romeo & Juliet

Nick Evans directs the Shakespeare classic.

Recent Dear Evan Hansen Olivier winner Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath (P**n Flakes, Help) will star in a new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet directed by Nick Evans. A release date will be announced later.

Also in the cast are Grammy-nominated songwriter Brandon Bassir as Mercutio, Daniel Bowerbank as Benvolio, Jonny Labey (EastEnders) as Paris, Sylvester Akinrolabu as Tybalt, Helen Anker (Mamma Mia! U.K. and IInternational tour) as Capulet, Mark Ozall (The Crown) as Montague, Lucy Tregear (Room) as Nurse, Vinta Morgan (Hamlet) as Friar, Jessica Murrain (Macbeth) as Prince, Timmy Driscoll as Sam, Tats Nyazika (Comedy of Errors) as Gregory, Iskandar Eton as Abe, and Ollie Tennant as Balthasar.

Producers Ryan Metcalfe and Simon Gordon said in a joint statement, “We set out with some clear goals in mind: this production would give back to the industry, both directly by employing creatives, production staff and actors—some of whom had just graduated into a closed industry—and indirectly through a donation to Acting For Others, an umbrella charity that provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need. We are proud to have made a production of this classic play that is inclusive and accurately represents the diversity of modern society.”

The filmed production will also have assistant direction by Gwenan Bain, editing by Metcalfe, production design by Jamie Osborne for Preevue, costume design by Natasha Bowles, lighting design by Elliot Smith, visual effects by Preevue, production management by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jim Arnold.

Romeo & Juliet is produced by Metcalfe Gordon Productions.

For more information, visit RomeoJuliet2021.com.

