Dear Evan Hansen Reopens at London's Noël Coward Theatre October 26

Olivier winner Sam Tutty returns to the title role.

Following a year-and-a-half closure due to the pandemic, the Olivier Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen reopens at London's Noël Coward Theatre October 26.

Sam Tutty returns to the leading role of Evan Hansen, which won him the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He is joined by returning cast members Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, and Marcus Harman, who plays Evan at certain performances. Iona Fraser steps into the role of Alana Beck.

Completing the company are Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, and James Winter with new cast members Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi, and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Also the recipient of the 2020 Olivier Awards for Best Musical and Best Score, Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Noël Coward Theatre in November 2019. The musical features a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

Dear Evan Hansen opened on Broadway in December 2016, going on to win six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. A film version, starring original Evan Hansen, Tony winner Ben Platt, opened in theatres nationwide September 24 and is now available on demand.

The show features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown.

Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire with Ben Cohn as the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. U.K. casting is by Jill Green Casting. Judith Schoenfeld is the production supervisor.

General Management is by 101 Productions, Ltd. with Adam Speers as U.K. executive producer.

