Dear Evan Hansen Sets Reopening Date at Broadway's Music Box Theatre

The Tony-winning musical also reveals plans for the reopening of its London and national touring productions.

Dear Evan Hansen, the 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical, is scheduled to resume performances at Broadway's Music Box Theatre December 11, having been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

At the time of its temporary closing, Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Fox's Rent) was starring as Evan, the sensitive high school student caught at the center of a story that spirals out of control. The part was created by Ben Platt, who won a Tony for his performance and was succeeded by Noah Galvin, Taylor Trensch, and Andrew Barth Feldman.

Casting for the Broadway return will be announced at a later date.

It was also announced that the London production of Dear Evan Hansen, which won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Musical, will reopen at the Noël Coward Theatre October 26. And, the North American tour will relaunch December 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina, before visiting more than 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada in the 2021–2022 season.

“It’s a remarkable feeling to put plans in place to relaunch all three Dear Evan Hansen companies, though we, like everyone in the theatre industry, are facing considerable challenges,” producer Stacey Mindich said. "We will proceed safely and smartly to ensure a safe and equitable workplace for everyone when we return, and protect our cast, crew, and audiences amidst a world forever changed and continuously evolving due to both the global pandemic and the cultural and racial reckoning. We hope that Dear Evan Hansen’s message of human connection and acceptance will feel more vital than ever.”

All three productions will hold a special night in their first weeks of performances to honor mental health care workers and volunteers, who will be invited to attend as guests. The hit musical is working with mental health not-for-profit partners in the U.S. and the U.K. on these evenings.

Dear Evan Hansen features a score by the Tony- and Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, A Christmas Story), a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson (Masters of Sex), choreography by Danny Mefford (Fun Home), and direction by multiple Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, If/Then).

The musical also features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Kevin Metzger-Timson.

Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box November 14, 2016, prior to an official opening December 4. The musical was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Platt), Best Featured Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Rachel Bay Jones), and Best Orchestrations.

Reopening plans will be executed in compliance with state and local government COVID-19 protocols. While COVID guidelines and safety protocols are still being worked out, the intention is to open at full capacity. The Music Box Theatre is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more.

As part of Broadway’s “Buy with Confidence” ticket policy, all tickets purchased for the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen for any performance through January 17, 2022, can be exchanged for another date or refunded until two hours before the performance.

