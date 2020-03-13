Dear Evan Hansen Star Andrew Barth Feldman Plans Online Game Series as Broadway Community Social Distances

The Jimmy Award winner will host online game sessions with opportunities for audience participation beginning March 13.

Jimmy Award winner and Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman will host a series of online gaming sessions on YouTube. Broadway Jackbox will be streamed live and feature Broadway personalities playing games from developer Jackbox Games, best known for the You Don't Know Jack series.

Feldman announced the first of the series, set for March 13, on Twitter. Watch above from 6 PM ET onward.

Many of Jackbox's games feature multiplayer opportunities through mobile web links, meaning Broadway Jackbox is likely to include opportunities for audience participation as viewers tune in.

Feldman became Broadway's youngest-ever Evan Hansen when he joined the show at 16 years old in January 2019. Before making his Broadway debut, Feldman was the male winner of the 2018 Jimmy Awards, which recognizes the best in American High School musical theatre performers.

Broadway Jackbox is one of many efforts to create Broadway-related content online in the wake of theatre cancellations nationwide due to COVID-19, including Telly Leung's online concert series and Playbill's own Smash watch-along.