Dear Evan Hansen Star Jordan Fisher Joins CW's The Flash

The Hamilton alum will guest star as Impulse, the fastest teen on the planet.

Broadway alum Jordan Fisher joins the cast of the CW series The Flash this season as Bart Allen, a.k.a. Impulse, the fastest teen on the planet.

Fisher, Deadline reports, begins his recurring guest star appearances on the 150th episode of the series, now in its seventh season. His character is the future son of Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) and Iris West-Allen, played by series' stars Grant Gustin and Candice Patton, respectively.

Fisher is no stranger to the small screen, having begun his career in television before making his Broadway debut as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton in 2016. The "current" Evan Hansen (he began his run a few weeks before the shutdown) has also appeared in Fox's live musical presentations of Grease and Rent.

Fisher can also currently be seen in the Netflix rom-com To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.