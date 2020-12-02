Dear Evan Hansen Star Jordan Fisher Marries Ellie Woods

The newlyweds got hitched November 21 in a socially distant ceremony at Disney World.

Stage and screen actor Jordan Fisher married Ellie Woods November 21 in a private after-hours ceremony at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The couple were surrounded by a close circle of socially distant and masked friends and family at Cinderella Castle’s back courtyard.

“We had to truncate everything, but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal,” Fisher told People . “I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person.”

Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton) announced their engagement in May 2019 with a video of the proposal. The pair are childhood friends, having grown up together near Birmingham, Alabama.

Fisher has appeared on Broadway as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, as well as in two of Fox's live musical presentations: Rent (as Mark Cohen) and Grease (as Doody). Woods is a clinical nutritionist.

Earlier this year, Fisher appeared in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Work It on Netflix.

Best wishes to the happy couple!

