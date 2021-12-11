Dear Evan Hansen, Starring Jordan Fisher, Reopens on Broadway December 11

The Tony-winning musical resumes performances at the Music Box Theatre.

The Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, which has been closed since the pandemic shuttered theatres around the world in March 2020, reopens December 11 at the Music Box Theatre starring Jordan Fisher.

Fisher, who returns to the title role, made his Broadway debut in 2016 as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in the Pulitzer Prize–winning Hamilton. The actor, who was also the Season 25 champion on Dancing with the Stars, joined the Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen January 28, 2020—a few weeks prior to the shutdown.

The returning company includes all those who were there at the time of the shutdown, including Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba as Zoe Murphy, Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, David Jeffery as Connor Murphy, Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, and Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, with Zachary Noah Piser as the Evan alternate.

The cast also includes Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.

Dear Evan Hansen features a score by the Tony- and Oscar-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dogfight, A Christmas Story), a book by Tony winner Steven Levenson (tick, tick...BOOM! movie), choreography by Danny Mefford (Fun Home), and direction by multiple Tony nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, If/Then).

The musical also features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations, and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting's Kevin Metzger-Timson.

Dear Evan Hansen began previews at the Music Box November 14, 2016, prior to an official opening December 4. The musical was nominated for nine 2017 Tony Awards, winning six: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Ben Platt), Best Featured Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Rachel Bay Jones), and Best Orchestrations.

The London production of Dear Evan Hansen reopened at the Noël Coward Theatre October 26. The national tour resumed December 7 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Dear Evan Hansen film premiered in September. Platt reprised his Tony-winning performance in the title role opposite Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, and Nik Dodani.

