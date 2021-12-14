Dear Evan Hansen's Jordan Fisher and Wife Ellie Fisher Are Expecting Their 1st Child

The couple made the baby announcement in a video on Instagram.

Ellie Fisher instructs her husband Jordan to close his eyes as she slips a new letter jacket bearing the word "Papa" onto him. Broadway's current Evan Hansen breaks into tears when he understands the meaning of his new gift. And it's just about the sweetest thing.

The couple made the baby announcement on Instagram with a video showing the moment each of them found out. Watch the video below.



The two were married November 21, 2020, in a private Disney's Fairy Tale Wedding ceremony at Walt Disney World. In addition to Dear Evan Hansen, Jordan has appeared on Broadway in Hamilton. He has been seen on the small screen in Fox's live Grease and Rent, and he won the 25th season of Dancing With the Stars. Ellie is a graduate of the University of Alabama, where she studied clinical dietetics.

Dear Baby Fisher, we can't wait to meet you!