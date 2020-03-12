Dear Evan Hansen's Roman Banks Joins High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Banks will be a junior at East High in the second season of the Disney + show.

The Drama students of East High will welcome a new junior in Season 2 of The Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Roman Banks, seen on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen (as the understudy for Evan, Connor, and Jared), will play the super-smart Howie, according to TV Line.

The first season of the mockumentary series, created and executive-produced by Broadway alum Tim Federle, chronicled the students of the “real” East High as they put on their first production of High School Musical in the school’s history. But now that the crew successfully made it through opening night of the fall production, we’ll see them take on Beauty and the Beast for their spring musical in Season 2.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, and Mark St. Cyr.

Also tapped for the second season are Derek Hough and Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives).

