Dear Evan Hansen’s Roman Banks Releases Debut EP Days

The Broadway actor and new cast member of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drops the album of original music.

On March 27, Roman Banks digitally releases his first EP, Days, featuring seven original songs.

As a cover for all three young male leads in Dear Evan Hansen, Banks was the first actor of color to play the title role on Broadway. Banks will also join the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in the upcoming second season as Howie, a new character named in memory of Howard Ashman. The second season follows the students of East High as they mount a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which Ashman wrote with Alan Menken.

READ: What to Expect From Disney+ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

While working on stage and screen, Banks put together Days, which is a “telling of struggle, celebration, heartache, and homecoming,” says the artist. “I’d been wanting to do it for a long time, but I wasn’t going to rush the process. I write when things come to me, and when I felt I had a solid collection songs that I was proud of, I decided that it was time. I’m really proud of this project and the stories it holds.”

Days is available on all streaming platforms.

The song list follows:

1. Too Specific

2. Either Way

3. Family

4. Days

5. I Want

6. Scared to Love Again

7. Runnin’