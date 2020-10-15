Death of a Salesman Revival, Starring Tony Winner Brian Dennehy, Will Stream on Playbill

Robert Falls directed the 1999 Tony-winning production of the Arthur Miller classic.

The 1999 Tony-winning revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, starring the late two-time Tony winner Brian Dennehy under the direction of Goodman Theatre Artistic Director and Tony winner Robert Falls, will stream on Playbill beginning October 21 at 8 PM ET.

Presented by Showtime, The Actors Fund, and the Goodman Theatre, the presentation will be available through October 25. Donations to The Actors Fund are encouraged at ActorsFund.org/Salesman to support everyone in entertainment via The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

The cast also features Tony winner Elizabeth Franz as Linda, Ted Koch as Happy, and Ron Eldard (who succeeded Kevin Anderson on Broadway) as Biff.

“I am thrilled to share this momentous, timely production with a new generation—and grateful for the enthusiasm of Showtime and our original Broadway producers in making it available in support of The Actors Fund at a time when, sadly, we are unable to produce on our stages,” said Falls, who directed the production at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre in 1998 and its Broadway transfer the following year. “The great Arthur Miller explored in his plays what it means to be an American, asking what can we expect from our country? How do we find fulfillment if we are just scraping by? Do all our daily efforts make a difference? These questions remain as relevant today as they were in 1949, when the play premiered—and in the late 1990s, when I directed it. I invite you to consider Miller’s vexing questions through the lens of America’s past, present, and future.”

The production, which was captured on film in 2000 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre for Showtime, was the winner of four Tony Awards in 1999, including Best Revival of a Play, Best Actor in a Play (Dennehy), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Franz), and Best Direction of a Play (Falls).

Death of a Salesman was produced on Broadway by David Richenthal, Jujamcyn Theaters, Allan S. Gordon, Fox Theatricals, in association with Jerry Frankel, Roundabout Theatre Company, and Pace Theatrical.

Robert Cole is the executive producer.

