Debbie Allen, Stars in the House's James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky, More Will Be Honored at Actors Fund Gala

Niko Elmaleh and Stacey Mindich will also receive the Fund's Medal of Honor at the upcoming virtual event.

The Actors Fund will hold a virtual gala November 1 that will feature the presentation of The Fund's Medal of Honor.

This year's recipients are: Emmy winner, Tony nominee, and recent Kennedy Center Honoree Debbie Allen, World-Wide Holdings Executive Vice-President and philanthropist Niko Elmaleh, Tony- and Olivier-winning producer Stacey Mindich (Dear Evan Hansen), and Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, whose streaming talk show Stars in the House has raised over $1 million for The Fund.

Tribute performances by artists to be announced will also be part of the gala, which begins at 7 PM ET.

“Throughout our 139-year history, The Actors Fund has been incredibly fortunate to have steadfast support for our work,“ said Joe Benincasa, president and CEO of The Actors Fund. “And this year’s Medal of Honor recipients continue this legacy in their commitment to not only The Actors Fund, but also to the entire performing arts and entertainment community. We can’t wait to celebrate their invaluable contributions to supporting a life in the arts.”

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Since March 2020, The Fund has distributed more than $22.4 million in direct financial assistance to more than 16,600 entertainment arts professionals.

For ticket information visit ActorsFund.org.

