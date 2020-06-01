Deborah Cox Will Join Norm Lewis in Chicago Children of Eden

By Andrew Gans
Jun 01, 2020
The Stephen Schwartz-John Caird musical will play the Arcada Theatre in 2021.
Deborah Cox Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Grammy nominee Deborah Cox, seen on Broadway in Jekyll & Hyde and Aida and in the national tour of The Bodyguard, will play Eve/Mama in The Chicagoland Theatre Fund's summer 2021 production of Children of Eden. The musical, originally scheduled for this August, has been pushed back until next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cox will join the previously announced Tony nominee Norm Lewis, who will play the role of the Father. Also cast are award-winning gospel artist David Phelps and America’s Got Talent finalist Brian Justin Crum.

Norm Lewis Bruce Glikas/GettyEntertainment

Brenda Didier will direct and choreograph with co-choreography by Christopher Carter, music direction by Jermaine Hill, choral direction by Tom Vendafredo, lighting design by Alexander Ridgers, projection design by Kevan Loney, and sets by Jeff Kmiec.

Children of Eden has a book by John Caird and a score by Stephen Schwartz and provides a unique telling of the story of creation through the epic tale of Noah and the flood.

The staging will be produced through a special arrangement between the Chicagoland Theatre Fund and Onesti Entertainment.

Deborah Cox and Judson Mills Joseph Marzullo/WENN
