December 2021 Streaming Guide: Being the Ricardos, And Just Like That…, Annie Live!, More

See what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix, and more this month.

The end of the year brings more highly anticipated Hollywood hits arriving on streaming services. While fans will have to head to their local cineplex to see West Side Story, there’s plenty to enjoy from home, whether it’s Annie Live!, Being the Ricardos, or And Just Like That…, the follow-up to Sex and the City.

Looking for even more to stream? Check out our guide to every new movie, TV special, and concert this holiday season.

Amazon Prime Video

Annie

The 1977 Broadway musical gets a modern day update in this 2014 film adaptation starring Quvenzhané Wallis in the title role. The original’s orphanage has become a foster home run by Hannigan (Cameron Diaz), with Daddy Warbucks becoming New York City mayoral candidate Will Stacks (Jamie Foxx). The film updates Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin’s beloved score, with modern takes on “Maybe,” “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “Tomorrow,” and more.

Being the Ricardos (December 21)

Ricky loved Lucy, but what about Desi and Lucille? Aaron Sorkin (Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird) writes and directs this inside look at the landmark ‘50s sitcom I Love Lucy, following the production of an episode from its table read on Monday to a live taping on Friday, all while Lucy and Desi face three media nightmares that threaten to upend their successful TV show—and their marriage. Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucy and Desi, leading a company that includes Tony winners Nina Arianda and Linda Lavin, Broadway vets J.K. Simmons and John Rubinstein, and more.

Disney+

Encanto (December 24)

This Disney computer animated film centers on the Madrigals, a magical family living in the mountains of Colombia that finds their sole unmagical family member, Mirabel, might be the only Madrigal who can save the magical force of the Encanto. With original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto features voice performances from Stephanie Beatriz, Wilmer Valderrama, John Leguizamo, and more.

HBO Max

20 Feet From Stardom

This Academy Award-winning documentary puts the spotlight on the lives and artistry of background and backup singers. Along with Judith Hill, Merry Clayton, Lisa Fischer, Tata Vega, and Jo Lawry, the film follows Darlene Love, a veteran of Broadway’s Carrie, Grease, and Hairspray.

Chicago

Widely considered the film that revived the modern movie musical, the Oscar-winning adaptation of Fosse’s musical came from director-choreographer Rob Marshall. The screenplay by Bill Condon preserves the cynicism and sensuality of the stage show and supports Marshall’s polished vision. Renée Zellweger stars as Roxie Hart, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Velma Kelly, and Richard Gere as Billy Flynn.

The Wedding Singer

This Adam Sandler-led movie, about a wannabe rock star trying to make ends meet as a wedding singer in 1985 New Jersey, inspired the 2006 musical. Drew Barrymore plays the helpful waitress who might just turn the rocker’s life around. The romantic comedy, written by Frank Coraci and written by Tim Herlihy, also stars Christine Taylor.

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night (Dec 9)

Australian music, film, and stage producer Robert Stigwood is the focus of this documentary, from director John Maggio. Best known for his work with Cream and the Bee Gees, Stigwood produced such musicals as Hair, Oh! Calcutta!, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, Evita, and Sweeney Todd, along with such movie musicals as Jesus Christ Superstar, Tommy, Bugsy Malone, Saturday Night Fever, Grease, and Evita.

Landscapers (December 6)

Inspired by real events, David Thewlis and Olivia Colman star in this limited series as a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of their house in Nottingham.

And Just Like That… (December 9)

The follow-up to Sex and the City is stacked with theatre favorites. Not only are the main trio—Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis (Kim Cattrall opted to not return)—all Broadway alums, but the series will feature Tony winner Sara Ramirez, Tony nominee Christopher Jackson, Isaac Powell, and Julie Halston.

WATCH: Sara Ramírez's Ask Carrie Bradshaw a Saucy Question in New And Just Like That… Trailer

Hulu

The Princess Bride

While a musical adaptation remains in the works , check out this ‘80s cult favorite. The romantic fantasy follows the exploits of Westley (Cary Elwes), a farmer who—alongside a cast of eccentric companions—sets out to rescue his beloved Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) from the brash prince she is pushed to wed. Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, Chris Sarandon, Billy Crystal, and Carol Kane co-star.

Annie Live! (December 3)

Check out the TV presentation on your own watch after it premieres December 2 on NBC. The musical stars Celina Smith in the title role opposite Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster. Megan Hilty will play Lily St. Regis.

Netflix

Emily in Paris, Season 2 (December 22)

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Jeremy O. Harris, and more star in this surprise hit comedy series. After the first season, Emily is more well-adjusted in the City of Lights, but she still needs to sort out a few ruffles. She is determined to focus on her work (instead of that pesky love triangle she found herself in), which is getting increasingly complicated. Elsewhere, the expat makes a frenemy in French class.

Don’t Look Up (December 24)

A star-studded roster of Hollywood talent tries to stop the end of the world in this disaster comedy. Meryl Streep plays the president opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two scientists trying to convince the world to run for cover. Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, and Mark Rylance are among the co-stars.

Paramount+

O (Othello)

This film takes Shakespeare’s play about the Moorish military commander and re-sets it in an American high school, with Mekhi Phifer starring as Odin James, MVP of the school basketball team, and Josh Hartnett as Hugo, the coach’s son who hatches a plan to destroy Odin.

